Burns Misses Wales Camp Due to Illness

Tuesday, 23rd May 2023 18:59 TWTD understands Blues wideman Wes Burns was due to join his Town teammate Nathan Broadhead at this week’s Wales training camp but has missed out due to illness. The four-day camp is taking place at the FAW’s HQ at the Vale Resort near Cardiff and Burns was due to take part but we understand from the Welsh sources that the 28-year-old didn't attend as he has been unwell. The camp is for senior and U21s players with Broadhead one of 12 members of the first-team squad which was involved in March’s internationals whose domestic seasons have already come to an end. Burns and Broadhead will hope to be included manager Rob Page’s squad for the Euro 24 qualifiers at home to Armenia on Friday 16th June and away in Turkey on Monday 19th June which he is set to announce on Tuesday of next week. The squad will meet up on Thursday 8th June for warm weather training in Portugal before returning to Wales on Tuesday 13th June. Burns has won four full caps and Broadhead two senior caps, the former Everton man having scored a debut leveller in the 1-1 draw in Croatia in March.

Photo: Action Images



boroughblue added 19:35 - May 23

You mean to say that he’s been on the lash the last couple of weeks in LA with Leif and Marcus Harness and said no? 😂 1

