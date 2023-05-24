Departing Players Say Farewells

Wednesday, 24th May 2023 09:50

Town’s released players have been saying their farewells to the club on social media.

Central defender Richard Keogh expressed his pride in being part of this season’s success at Portman Road, the 36-year-old having rejoined the club last summer having been a schoolboy at the academy as a teenager.

“Proud to see my boyhood club Ipswich Town get the promotion they deserve,” he wrote.

“Really enjoyed the season with the lads. A big thank you to all the fans, staff and players who have all been amazing.”

Skipper Sam Morsy paid tribute to the veteran former Republic of Ireland international.

“An honour and privilege to share a dressing room with you, top player and incredible guy been a pleasure brother. The Irish [Roberto] De Zerbi in the making.”

Kane Vincent-Young, who had been at the club since August 2019, simply responded to a tweet from the club with “My club always”.

Conor Chaplin added his own tribute to Vincent-Young: “One of the absolute best I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with. What a human being.”

Matt Penney, who spent 2022/23 on loan at Motherwell and Charlton, showed his appreciation to the club’s Twitter account via emojis as did loanee Tyreece John-Jules.

Vincent-Young, Keogh and Penney were among 14 players released by the Blues yesterday, 10 U21s players and third-choice keeper Joel Coleman.

JewellintheTown added 10:11 - May 24

Saddest part of football is seeing decent people leave the club who have given their all for it. Hope we see them back in some capacity one day and wish them all the best for the future. 0