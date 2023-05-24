Youngster Ward Recalled From Derry Loan

Wednesday, 24th May 2023 16:27

Blues youngster Matt Ward has been recalled from his loan spell with League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Derry City.

Ward, 19, joined the Candystripes in February but has made just four sub appearances since then, three in the league. He scored his first and only goal in Friday’s 4-1 victory over UCD.

Town are understood to have wanted Ward to return to Suffolk in order to be rested ahead of the start of the new English season.

"He's a great young lad and I'm sure he will have a bright future in the game. We wish him all the best,” Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins told the Derry Journal.

Ward has made one senior appearance for the Blues, as a sub in the FA Cup tie against Buxton in November.

1️⃣ Matt Ward's First City Goal!



Good work from Graydon in the buildup 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZnkeJ5njAi — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) May 22, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images