Former Striker Priskin Retires
Thursday, 25th May 2023 12:08
Former Town striker Tamas Priskin has announced his retirement at the age of 36.
Priskin joined Roy Keane’s Blues for £1.7 million from Watford in the summer of 2009 but failed to live up to that price tag.
In total, he made 35 starts and 25 sub appearances for Town, scoring nine goals.
Capped 63 times by Hungary, scoring 17 times and appearing twice at Euro 2016, Priskin’s highlight of his time with the Blues was scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 Carling Cup semi-final first leg victory over Arsenal at Portman Road.
Slovakia-born Priskin left Portman Road in January 2012 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent having spent spells on loan at QPR, Swansea and Derby County. He joined Russian side Alania Vladikavkaz a few days later.
Priskin, who had had a stint on loan at Preston while with the Hornets, went on to play for Austria Vienna, Maccabi Haifa (loan), back with Győri ETO where he had started his career, Slovan Bratislava, Ferencvaros, Haladas and Győri ETO for a third spell.
He played his final match for Győri ETO on Sunday, coming on as a sub as they drew 2-2 at home to Csakvar.
Writing on Instagram, Priskin responded to goodwill posts from fans: “Thank you very much for the many messages, kind words and the great farewell match to the ETO fans🙏🏻🤗💚
“A very long era in my life has ended, which was full of more beautiful moments than ever.”
He added: ”When one door closes, somewhere another one opens.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]