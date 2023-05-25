Former Striker Priskin Retires

Thursday, 25th May 2023 12:08 Former Town striker Tamas Priskin has announced his retirement at the age of 36. Priskin joined Roy Keane’s Blues for £1.7 million from Watford in the summer of 2009 but failed to live up to that price tag. In total, he made 35 starts and 25 sub appearances for Town, scoring nine goals. Capped 63 times by Hungary, scoring 17 times and appearing twice at Euro 2016, Priskin’s highlight of his time with the Blues was scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 Carling Cup semi-final first leg victory over Arsenal at Portman Road. Slovakia-born Priskin left Portman Road in January 2012 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent having spent spells on loan at QPR, Swansea and Derby County. He joined Russian side Alania Vladikavkaz a few days later. Priskin, who had had a stint on loan at Preston while with the Hornets, went on to play for Austria Vienna, Maccabi Haifa (loan), back with Győri ETO where he had started his career, Slovan Bratislava, Ferencvaros, Haladas and Győri ETO for a third spell. He played his final match for Győri ETO on Sunday, coming on as a sub as they drew 2-2 at home to Csakvar. Writing on Instagram, Priskin responded to goodwill posts from fans: “Thank you very much for the many messages, kind words and the great farewell match to the ETO fans🙏🏻🤗💚 “A very long era in my life has ended, which was full of more beautiful moments than ever.” He added: ”When one door closes, somewhere another one opens.”

Photo: Action Images



superblues9 added 12:18 - May 25

Awful signing but will always be remembered for the goal v arsenal great night at Portman road ! 0

clive_baker added 12:20 - May 25

One of my very few gripes with the new owners is including a massive picture of Tamas Priskin on the banners on the back of the North Stand. No offence to the bloke but he has no right being up there alongside club legends.



That goal against Arsenal does make me hope we have a cup run next season though, would be so good to get to the latter stages.



Have a happy & healthy retirement Tamas. -1

SamWhiteUK added 12:28 - May 25

At least he was a permanent signing, unlike Bonne, who has a banner for sneaking around!



I liked Priskin, had his name on my shirt at the time (the black away one). Was really chuffed when he got the winner against Arsenal after putting in a superb performance. What a night! Up until this season's fixtures against Port Vale and Exeter, I'd say that has to be the best game at PR in recent memory, particularly in terms of atmosphere. 0

clive_baker added 12:35 - May 25

Yep, banner review needed this summer. Legends only please. 0

TractorCam added 12:37 - May 25

clive_baker, I'm not his number 1 fan either but those pictures are of iconic moments which have happened in front of that stand. Priskin's goal against Arsenal hasn't arguably been topped since it happened. 0

