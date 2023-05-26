Sheeran: I'll Play Portman Road When This Tour Ends

Friday, 26th May 2023 19:47 Town sponsor Ed Sheeran says he hopes to play a Portman Road concert once he finishes his ongoing world tour. Sheeran, who is currently in the US and plays Atlanta tomorrow, took questions from fans on his Instagram account earlier this evening and was asked about the possibility of playing Portman Road. The 32-year-old, a lifelong fan who has an executive box in the Magnus Group West Stand, responded: “Whenever this tour ends, still got a lot of countries to do though.” Quizzed on the potential for Sheeran to play at Portman Road at the Fans’ Forum in September, Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “It would ultimately be fantastic. The step-through starts with the south-east corner, so the screen has been placed at a height that we can get loading vehicles in and out for concerts, pitch renovations etc. “It goes to what [chairman] Mike [O’Leary] said, this is why the purchase of the land behind the south-east corner was so important because we can then start to reconfigure the turnstiles, which opens the whole stadium up for potential. “An Ed Sheeran concert would be amazing, but it opens it up for concerts in general and I think that’s definitely going to be part of our plan moving forward.” Sheeran, who has been allocated squad number 17 for the last two seasons, also reiterated that he would be sponsoring the Blues’ shirts for a third season, an announcement having been made in October.

