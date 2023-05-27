Baggott in Indonesia Squad Ahead of Messi Meeting

Saturday, 27th May 2023 13:53

Blues central defender Elkan Baggott has been named in a 26-man Indonesia squad for a training camp in Surabaya from Monday 5th June.

The camp is preparation for friendlies against Palestine in Surabaya on Wednesday 14th June and World Cup holders Argentina, a game in which Baggott could face Lionel Messi, five days later in Jakarta.

Baggott spent the second half of the season on loan at Cheltenham but made only one senior appearance while at Whaddon Road, injury having hampered his spell with the Robins.

The 20-year-old had spent the first half of the campaign in League Two with Gillingham, making 27 starts and two appearances from the bench, while scoring his first three senior goals.

Baggott has previously won 14 senior caps and has netted two international goals.

Indonesia: Edo Febriansyah (Persib Bandung), Marc Klok (Persib Bandung), Ricky Kambuaya (Persib Bandung), Rachmat Irianto (Persib Bandung), Reza Arya Pratama (PSM Makassar), Yacob Sayuri (PSM Makassar), Yance Sayuri (PSM Makassar), Syahrul Trisna (Persikabo 1973), Andy Setyo (Persikabo 1973), Dimas Drajad (Persikabo 1973), Witan Sulaeman (Persija Jakarta), Rizky Ridho (Persija Jakarta), Dendy Sulistyawan (Bhayangkara FC), Ernando Ari (Persebaya Surabaya), Fachruddin Aryanto (Madura United), Stefano Lilipaly (Borneo FC), Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Tazim), Saddil Ramdani (Sabah FC), Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy), Asnawi Mangkualam (Jeonnam Dragons), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK), Marselino Ferdinan (KMSK Deinze), Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht), Rafael Struick (ADO Den Hag), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town).





Photo: Matchday Images