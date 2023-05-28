Holy Shootout Hero For Carlisle

Sunday, 28th May 2023 19:01 Former Blues keeper Tomas Holy was the penalty shootout hero as Carlisle United won promotion to League One after a 5-4 League Two play-off final spot-kick victory over Stockport following a 1-1 after-extra-time draw at Wembley. Holy, who was with the Blues between 2019 and last summer, saved Ryan Rydel’s penalty, the only one missed during an impressive shootout. The 31-year-old Czech, who made a superb save from Jack Stretton’s strike in extra-time, dismissed suggestions that he was the hero. “I am not the hero, these guys are the heroes,” he told Sky Sports, pointing to his outfield teammates. “They ran around for 120 minutes, I just did my little part, but these guys are the heroes.” Former Blues striker Joe Garner was also in the Cumbrians’ side, playing the first 61 minutes. Elsewhere, Blues loanee striker George Hirst's parent club Leicester City were relegated to the Championship on the Premier League's final day, despite defeating West Ham 2-1. Whether the Foxes' relegation means Hirst is more or less likely to be available for Town to sign on a permanent basis this summer remains to be seen. Leeds United - beaten 4-1 at home by Spurs - with join Town and Leicester in the second tier next season with Everton escaping the drop having beaten AFC Bournemouth 1-0. 🗣️ "I'm not a hero. These guys are heroes, because they had to run for 120 minutes. They are my heroes." ❤️



Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy on his teammates 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PtjgB6NIiZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 28, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments