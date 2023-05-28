Morsy on Egypt Overseas Players List Ahead of June Internationals

Sunday, 28th May 2023 23:40 Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been named on a list of seven foreign-based players ahead of Egypt’s June internationals. The Pharaohs face Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco on Wednesday 14th June requiring a point to qualify for the finals which are being hosted by the Ivory Coast in January and February next year. Four days later, the Egyptians take on South Sudan in Cairo in the first ever friendly between the countries. Morsy, 31, made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps - including a game from the bench at the 2018 World Cup finals - with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018. The Town captain has previously been named on similar provisional lists of overseas-based players ahead of internationals since joining the Blues but without making the final squad. Speaking about those previous calls earlier this year, Morsy said: “They’ve changed manager on a number of occasions but experience teaches you to keep your head down and keep working hard. “If the manager [currently Rui Vitoria] feels I can contribute and do a job, yes, I’d love to be available. But it’s not something I’m fully emotionally attached to. “I just focus on what I can control, making sure I’m fit, that I play well, keep working, keep improving, and that’s what I will continue to do. If I get a call-up, then that’s going to be amazing, but if not, I’ll keep going. “The fact I’m on the preliminary lists shows there is still some interest there, which is nice, but hopefully at some stage I’ll get called up and look to show the manager what I can do.” Overseas players: Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town), Ahmed Hamdi (CF Montréal), Omar Marmoush (VFL Wolfsburg), Mostafa Mohamed (FC Nantes), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Trabzonspor).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments