Town XI to Play Friendly at Braintree

Monday, 29th May 2023 20:16

A Blues XI will face Vanarama National League South Braintree Town at Cressing Road on Friday 28th July (KO 7.45pm).

Town will send an U21 side with the first team set to face stronger opposition that weekend, the last before the Championship season gets under way.

As previously reported, there will be no home pre-season fixture this summer due to the work on the pitch, while the Blues have requested that their first Championship match is away from Portman Road.

Town last sent a side to Braintree in the summer of 2021 when Matt Ward netted for Town as the teams drew 1-1.





Photo: Matchday Images