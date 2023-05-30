Broadhead in Wales Squad

Tuesday, 30th May 2023 10:40

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey next month.

The Welsh face the Armenians in Cardiff on Friday 16th June and take on the Turks away in Samsun on Monday 19th June.

Broadhead, who won his first senior caps and scored his first international goal in March, last week attended a training camp for senior and U21s players.

Town wideman Wes Burns, who missed the camp through illness, is not included in the 25-man squad due to an ongoing groin injury.

Also in the party are former Town striker Kieffer Moore, currently with AFC Bournemouth, former Blues academy youngster Morgan Fox and Ipswich-born Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell.

The squad assembles on Thursday 8th June for a training camp in the Algarve, Portugal.





Photo: Reuters