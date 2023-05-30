Town Joint-Fifth Favourites For Promotion

Tuesday, 30th May 2023 13:48 Town are joint-fifth favourites to win promotion from the Championship in 2023/24. Yesterday, Sheffield Wednesday claimed the final place in the second tier following a controversial 1-0 after-extra-time victory over Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley. Sky Bet, who sponsor the EFL, have Leicester, whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday, as the favourites at 13/8, followed by Leeds, also demoted at the weekend, at 7-4 and Middlesbrough and Southampton at 3-1. Town, their great rivals Norwich City, Watford and West Brom are joint-five favourites at 4-1. Sky Bet Championship Promotion Odds

Leicester 13/8

Leeds 7/4

Middlesbrough 3/1

Southampton 3/1

Ipswich 4/1

Norwich 4/1

Watford 4/1

West Brom 4/1

Stoke 11/2

Sunderland 11/2

Blackburn 15/2

Coventry 15/2

Millwall 15/2

Swansea 15/2

Sheffield Wednesday 15/2

Hull 9/1

Birmingham 11/1

Cardiff 11/1

Bristol City 12/1

Plymouth 12/1

Preston 12/1

QPR 12/1

Huddersfield 14/1

Rotherham 20/1

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 13:52 - May 30

If it finished exactly like that, would be Southampton in the playoff semis, and then presumably Middlesbrough in the final!



Seems ok to me! Bring it on. 1

baxterbasics added 13:55 - May 30

Now. As optimistic as I am about next season, think these odds are a little bit silly! 1

blues1 added 13:58 - May 30

Personally can't see why they have leicester as favourites. They have 8 players out of contract or leaving , and have big financial issues. Issues that the parachute payments don't really help them with. So could be the least likely of the 3 teams who came down to get immediate promotion back up to the pl. 2

dubblue added 13:59 - May 30

I think one of the relegated clubs could struggle big time, could be Leicester if there is a massive exodus of players



1

readtheleaguetable added 14:04 - May 30

Ironically, last place Southampton probably the most likely relegated team to go back up. Big shambles to sort out at both Leeds and Leicester before they can challenge again. 5

VanDusen added 14:09 - May 30

This seems unlikely, and probably the bookies hedging against an unknown quantity amd some enthusiastic punting in the Suffolk area off the feelgood factor.



Personally tho I hope they're proved right, I'll settle for 21st place and a derby win against the budgies as a good first season back. 1

Orraman added 14:14 - May 30

Now that we know the complete make up of the Championship it really strikes home that this is really going to be one highly competitive league. Way ahead of Premier League in amount of teams who can win it - for sure a rollercoaster awaits and I am so looking forward to it.

Ask anyone which teams (in any order) they think will finish in top 6 and you will get a different answer nearly every time. By far the most competitive league in European Football. 1

ButchersBrokenNose added 14:25 - May 30

I agree with Baxter. Until you know each club's final squad and level of investment over the summer, these odds are pretty much worthless. What I would take from these odds is an opportunity to lock in a bet on a team that looks like an outsider now but could quickly see those odds shorten, e.g. any of the 15/2 bets. 1

tractorboybig added 14:31 - May 30

its that joke time of year when all the waffle should be taken with a pinch of salt 1

churchmans added 14:36 - May 30

Blues1

Leicesters odds are like that because the 8players you talk about are still there!!

The odds will change when and if those players leave!

The bookies put odds on what they already factually wrong!

Until there team changes the current team would win the championship imo 0

ImAbeliever added 14:37 - May 30

We’ll need to give Nodge a nudge (twice) 0

churchmans added 14:38 - May 30

#what they factually know!

Is what I meant to say 0

trncbluearmy added 14:39 - May 30

Quick scan of others clubs forums is interesting,

lot think ITFC will be there or thereabouts.



COYB

WERE COMING FOR YOU 1

Bazza8564 added 14:57 - May 30

It's going to be a potentially exciting season but we absolutely need to be patient and stick together. KM has achieved so much already for us, but he's 18 months into his first appointment and still only 37, a child to be doing what he is. Absolutely we stick with him whatever, but beware the grumblers if we don't get a fast start.

It may be a season that we have to accept a bit of hit and miss so we mustn't get ahead of ourselves.

Having said that, there are two major positives which play into our hands. Firstly, we won't be playing so many sides who don't really want to play football and either hoof it in the air all day or park the bus. The other factor is that we are very much in the building phase of our club. Other clubs will be offloading costs, selling their best players, licking their wounds from last years failed promotion attempt or offloading whole squad like Leicester who have a reputed £180m wage bill. Relegated clubs will have to cut and run on costs and sides like Naaaaaarwich have to cope with a 2nd year parachute payment so all the big earners will go and be replaced with cheaper models.

So theoretically you could argue that our business model and style will slot straight into the league with ease.Id like to think so, but ill believe everything when I see it.COYB 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:58 - May 30

We shouldn't get ahead of ourselves and then start moaning because we haven't achieved massive success. But having said that we should also have belief. Luton and Cov have shown L1 teams can more than hold their own. Why shouldn't we? 0

Europablue added 15:01 - May 30

It has proven a lot more difficult to excel in the league below than most fans think beforehand. Everyone will want to beat the three relegated teams there. We have a big advantage over a lot of teams in that we are a very settled club with all the right appointments within the hierarchy. We won't need to turn the ship around like many of the clubs, especially the relegated clubs. We have a whole lot of positive momentum with supportive owners who will spend what it takes within reason. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments