Blues Legends at Suffolk Show

Tuesday, 30th May 2023 16:54

Blues legends Matt Holland, Simon Milton and Jason Dozzell as well as ITFC Women’s manager Joe Sheehan will be making guest appearances at the Town stand at the Suffolk Show on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The club are at stand 183 and the Ipswich Town Foundation at stand 205.

Holland and Milton will be holding a meet and greet on Wednesday and Dozzell and Sheehan on Thursday.

In addition, Planet Blue will have exclusive items on sale, while the club’s HR team will be there to discuss job opportunities at Portman Road.

Corporate hospitality information will also be available, while Junior Blues membership packs can be purchased. Bluey and Crazee will be also be present along with a face painter.

Liz and Tim Edwards from the Ipswich Town Heritage Society will be speaking about the history of the Club, with various displays.

On the Foundation’s stand, there will be information on its various programmes and initiatives along with inflatable activities with prizes available to be won.





Photo: Action Images