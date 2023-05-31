Town XI to Play Friendly at Hertford

Wednesday, 31st May 2023 21:12 A Town XI will play a friendly at Hertford Town on Tuesday 18th July (KO 7.30pm). It’s likely to be an U21s side which makes the trip to Hertingfordbury Park to take on last season’s 14th-placed Southern League Division One Central team. On Monday, Braintree Town announced that they will play the Blues' U21s in a friendly at Cressing Road on Friday 28th July (KO 7.45pm). Fancy a home pre-season friendly or eight? We've got it covered. We look forward to welcoming @ArleseyTownFC @HoddesdonTownFC @DunstableTownFC @WatfordFC @IpswichTown @HendonFC @NewSalamisFCUK @EnfieldFC pic.twitter.com/16AX0on21x — Hertford Town FC (@HertfordTownFC) May 31, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



bobble added 21:41 - May 31

Hertingfordbury.....they clearly couldnt decide on a proper name and used all the semi finalists 0

