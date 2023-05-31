Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town XI to Play Friendly at Hertford
Wednesday, 31st May 2023 21:12

A Town XI will play a friendly at Hertford Town on Tuesday 18th July (KO 7.30pm).

It’s likely to be an U21s side which makes the trip to Hertingfordbury Park to take on last season’s 14th-placed Southern League Division One Central team.

On Monday, Braintree Town announced that they will play the Blues' U21s in a friendly at Cressing Road on Friday 28th July (KO 7.45pm).


