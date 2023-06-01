Leigh in Provisional Jamaica Squad

Thursday, 1st Jun 2023 21:08 Blues left-back Greg Leigh has been named in a 50-man provisional Jamaica squad ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Reggae Boyz are in Group A at the tournament, which is being hosted by the US and Canada from June 24th until July 16th, along with the US, Nicaragua and a team still to be determined. Leigh, 28, who has previously won eight full caps, but missed out on adding to his international appearances in March in controversial circumstances. The Jamaica Football Federation informed Town that Leigh was to be included in the party for their friendly against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium and sent the club official documentation and travel documents. The Blues then passed the documentation on to the FA along with the same from Wales calling up Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead in order for the trip to Barnsley scheduled for March 25th to be postponed. However, when the Reggae Boyz squad was announced a few days prior to the Mexico match, Leigh’s name was not included, which came as a surprise to the club, who had received no subsequent official contact from the JFF. Prior to the tournament, the squad will be cut to 23 while they will play pre-tournament friendlies against Qatar on Monday 15th June and Jordan on Friday 19th June at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria.







Photo: Pagepix



BlueNomad added 21:18 - Jun 1

Owls and Tykes will cry foul over this! 1

