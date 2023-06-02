Mitchell Joins Wycombe as Head of Recruitment

Friday, 2nd Jun 2023 14:05 Former Blues full-back and academy staff member Scott Mitchell has joined Wycombe Wanderers as their head of player recruitment ahead of the 2023/24, joining up with his former Blues teammate Matt Bloomfield, who is manager at Adams Park. The 37-year-old, who had been working as Town's head of academy recruitment, made two senior starts and two sub appearances for the Blues under Joe Royle having come through the academy. After spells in Scotland with Livingston, with Peterborough and in non-league, Mitchell returned to Town as an academy coach in 2012, later taking on a head of academy performance analysis role and then his latest position at Playford Road in October 2017. Bloomfield told the Chairboys’ website: “Recruitment is a hugely important part of the game and Scott will play a big part in helping us plan ahead to give ourselves the best possible chance of attracting the right players to Wycombe Wanderers. “It’s not just about which players are available now but Scott will be looking ahead to the next transfer window, and to next summer, to help us create a real direction for how this squad can evolve. “Scott is someone I’ve known for a long time and I trust his judgement implicitly when it comes to identifying players. “He is extremely well-connected across the game and I’m really pleased that he’s agreed to join us.”

Photo: Action Images



