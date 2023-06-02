Clarke: I Can't Wait to Get Back

Friday, 2nd Jun 2023 16:59 Blues defender Harry Clarke says he’s looking forward to getting back into action after helping his hometown club to promotion to the Championship and the memorable celebrations which followed. Clarke, 22, who rejoined the club from Arsenal in January, was pictured on the pitch in an emotional hug with his brother George, a former Town academy player, following the 6-0 victory over Exeter which confirmed promotion. “I don’t think we actually spoke - we just cried,” Clarke recalled when speaking to the club site. “It was emotional when we saw each other because it had been a bit of a rollercoaster. When I saw him, the floodgates opened. “I wish my grandad [Terry Clarke, who was on Town’s books in the 1950s] was here to have seen it, but it was a really special moment. “I saw my nanna as well. She was at the game then she had to leave. I went to see her two days after it and we sat and talked about everything. “It’s special. My grandad had his links to the club and he passed away, so to give her something to smile about and to be proud of is what I do it for.” Following the celebrations in Christchurch Park a number of players flew to Las Vegas. “How much can I say about Vegas?” he reflected. “We had a good time in America but I’m looking forward to getting back into it. It was good to all be together. We had an amazing weekend. "Obviously, we had the celebrations in Ipswich and they were great too. They were memories to last a lifetime. Promotions don’t come around often so to celebrate it like that was great.



"It’s been nice to celebrate last season and spend time with the family, but I just can’t wait to get back now. I need to start doing my running again!” Since then, Town have announced the release of Richard Keogh, Kane Vincent-Young, Matt Penney and third-choice keeper Joel Coleman. “Keysey [Keogh] and Kane-o [Vincent-Young] were such characters around the place and they’ll both be deeply missed,” Clarke paid tribute. “Keysey has his experience and Kane is probably one of the nicest guys I’ve met in football. We wish them all the best. It’s never nice to see but it is part of football. “The manager has created an environment where we have a really tight-knit group. You can see it on the pitch and you can even see it when people leave. It’ll be important for anyone who does come in to add to that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 18:05 - Jun 2

It's going to be fascinating to see who is going to hit it off in a championship. It's amazing that Clarke is only 22 by Ipswich standards that's a promising youngster getting ready to go out on loan to league two or non league. Clarke is obviously one of many young players in the squad who can only get better. 0

