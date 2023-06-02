Wycombe, Aberdeen and Plymouth Join El Mizouni Chase

Friday, 2nd Jun 2023 17:14 TWTD understands Wycombe Wanderers, Aberdeen and Plymouth Argyle have joined Derby County and Watford in showing interest in Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni following his impressive loan spell at Leyton Orient. A month ago, TWTD revealed that the Rams and the Hornets are keen on the 22-year-old, who helped the O’s - who also retain an interest - to the League Two title during his season-long loan spell. Now, we understand the Chairboys, Dons and Pilgrims have joined the chase. Earlier today, Wycombe announced that Town’s academy head of recruitment Scott Mitchell is joining them as their first-team head of recruitment and the former Blues full-back will know El Mizouni well from his time at Playford Road. However, their interest in the Tunisia international goes back to January 2022 when they were considering taking him on loan. El Mizouni is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. However, despite his excellent campaign at Brisbane Road - he was named Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Year and was included in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - he is likely to find himself well back in the pecking order for a central midfield role when he returns to Town for pre-season training. Skipper Samy Morsy and Massimo Luongo - who has been offered a new contract - have been regulars in those roles during the latter stages of the season, while Dominic Ball started the final game at Fleetwood. Lee Evans was a key member of the side in the first half of the campaign before suffering injury and was replaced by youngster Cameron Humphreys. Panutche Camara was signed from Plymouth last summer but missed most of the campaign through injury. That being the situation, the Blues will almost certainly be willing to listen to offers for Paris-born El Mizouni, who has made 16 senior starts for the Blues and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images



Obviously everything is gospel at the moment, but.. as we will definitely be looking to improve our squad in areas, (if) MK thinks he won't fit in the structure his looking for and ends up being loaned out again, any profit does help to buy players who will fit that mould. 0

Can’t we player trade for the Plymouth keeper -2

McKenna will take a close look at El Mizouni in pre season to see if he's up to championship level but i have my doubts. I think the step up to league one would be more beneficial for his career and ideally at Orient where he is settled into a system but then again money talks. 0

I personally would like to see el mizouni given a crack here as we Evans,morsy,luongo,ball are all DM's

Will be Interesting to see what the manager decides after the Austrian tour 0

