Town Announce Friendly Double Header

Monday, 5th Jun 2023 17:45

Town have announced two friendlies on the same day at Cambridge United and Stevenage on Saturday 22nd July.

The Blues face the U’s at the Abbey Stadium at midday, then take on Boro at the Lamex Stadium at 3pm. Both games will be open to supporters with ticketing details to be announced in due course.

Last summer Town similarly played two games on the same day at Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon, fielding different teams from the first-team squad in each match.

The Blues beat the U’s 3-0 at Portman Road in League One last season before drawing 1-1 at the Abbey Stadium as Mark Bonner’s side successfully battled relegation.

Town last played Stevenage in a League Cup tie at Portman Road in 2016 with the League One new boys running out 1-0 winners.

The games at Cambridge and Stevenage will come a week after the Blues return from their week-long training camp in Austria. Last month, Slovakian side Spartak Trnava announced that they would be playing a friendly against Town on Saturday 15th July at a venue yet to be confirmed.





Photo: Action Images