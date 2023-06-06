Pre-Season Friendly Programme to Start at Felixstowe & Walton

Tuesday, 6th Jun 2023 13:06 Town will open their pre-season friendly programme with a game against Felixstowe & Walton at the AGL Arena on Saturday 1st July (KO 1pm, turnstiles open 11.30am). The match will be in the same format as last year’s first friendly at Needham Market in which the Blues fielded different teams in each half of a 30-minute game - winning 7-0 - followed by a penalty shoot-out. Blues defender Harry Clarke could face his brother George, a former Town academy striker now with the Seasiders. The game will be all-ticket with the AGL Arena’s capacity 2,100. Tickets will first go on sale to Seasiders season ticket holders, members, players and sponsors from Monday with general sale online from next Friday. Prices will be £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-16s. Felixstowe & Walton's operations director Chris Daynes thanked Town for making the short trip to the AGL Arena. “We're extremely grateful to Ipswich Town for agreeing to send a full first team to the AGL Arena,” he said. “I first put the proposal to the club in February and within 24 hours they were fully committed to repeating the success of their pre-season opener at Needham Market last year, this time at Felixstowe. "We have a great relationship with Ipswich Town, especially so due to hosting Ipswich Town Women's matches for the past nine seasons, and the match on 1st July will not only be a great occasion and showcase for Felixstowe & Walton United, but also a welcome financial boost and a reward for the tireless work of everyone behind the scenes at our club. "The fantastic upturn in fortunes for the Tractor Boys is great for all Suffolk football fans and this fixture is sure to be a big attraction for their first appearance on the pitch since promotion to the Championship.” A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Felixstowe & Walton



Saxonblue74 added 13:33 - Jun 6

A little underwhelming! -5

Europablue added 13:45 - Jun 6

I'm really not interested in big-name friendlies just to see the top players from Prem Clubs. Pre-season is for preparing for the season and if we can start off at a relatively local club and that is a good earner for them, then that's great. 3

Freddies_Ears added 13:45 - Jun 6

Brilliant to support F&W - a perfect venue for a gentle start to pre-season. They'll make a few quid behind the bar, too... 3

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:06 - Jun 6

All part of the bigger picture, local involvement and supporting local football, the whole community thing. Great. 0

