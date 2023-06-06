Pre-Season Friendly Programme to Start at Felixstowe & Walton
Tuesday, 6th Jun 2023 13:06
Town will open their pre-season friendly programme with a game against Felixstowe & Walton at the AGL Arena on Saturday 1st July (KO 1pm, turnstiles open 11.30am).
The match will be in the same format as last year’s first friendly at Needham Market in which the Blues fielded different teams in each half of a 30-minute game - winning 7-0 - followed by a penalty shoot-out.
Blues defender Harry Clarke could face his brother George, a former Town academy striker now with the Seasiders.
The game will be all-ticket with the AGL Arena’s capacity 2,100. Tickets will first go on sale to Seasiders season ticket holders, members, players and sponsors from Monday with general sale online from next Friday. Prices will be £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.
Felixstowe & Walton's operations director Chris Daynes thanked Town for making the short trip to the AGL Arena.
“We're extremely grateful to Ipswich Town for agreeing to send a full first team to the AGL Arena,” he said.
“I first put the proposal to the club in February and within 24 hours they were fully committed to repeating the success of their pre-season opener at Needham Market last year, this time at Felixstowe.
"We have a great relationship with Ipswich Town, especially so due to hosting Ipswich Town Women's matches for the past nine seasons, and the match on 1st July will not only be a great occasion and showcase for Felixstowe & Walton United, but also a welcome financial boost and a reward for the tireless work of everyone behind the scenes at our club.
"The fantastic upturn in fortunes for the Tractor Boys is great for all Suffolk football fans and this fixture is sure to be a big attraction for their first appearance on the pitch since promotion to the Championship.”
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
Photo: Felixstowe & Walton
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]