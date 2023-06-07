Burley and Gunn at Charity Golf Day

Wednesday, 7th Jun 2023 10:57

Blues legend George Burley and former Norwich City goalkeeper and manager Bryan Gunn will be the star guests at the Constable Country Charity Golf Day on Thursday 6th July.

The event, at the Stoke by Nayland course, will bring local golfers together to raise money for local charities, the Ipswich Town Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and Mind Suffolk.

There is still space for four more teams to take part at a cost of £450 plus VAT. For further information or to book, visit Elle & Tyne Events.





Photo: Matchday Images