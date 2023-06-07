Broadhead: Time With Wales Will Keep Me Sharp

Wednesday, 7th Jun 2023 13:43 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead says he’s looking forward to joining up with the Wales squad tomorrow for a trainig camp ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey. Broadhead and the rest of the Wales squad fly out to the Algarve to prepare for the games against Armenia in Cardiff on Friday 16th June and Turkey away in Samsun on Monday 19th June. Wideman Wes Burns misses out due to an ongoing groin injury, but former Town striker Kieffer Moore, currently with AFC Bournemouth, ex-Blues academy youngster Morgan Fox and Ipswich-born Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell are in the squad. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Broadhead, who won his first two senior caps and scored his first international goal in March, told the club site. “It’s going to be a busy summer for me but I can’t wait to kick a ball again. I’ve had my break now, two weeks off or so, but I’m really excited to get playing again. “It’s going to keep me really sharp I think. Hopefully I can get some minutes and make an impact because playing for Wales is something I’m really proud of.” Reflecting on the matches, he added: “We have two big games and everyone in Wales expects us to be playing in major tournaments now, because that’s the standard we have set. “I think the home game is sold out already and it will definitely be a really good atmosphere to play in, which is exciting. “I’ve never played in Turkey, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to as well.” The January signing from Everton believes the Blues can make an impact in the second tier next season having won promotion last term. “Last season was brilliant and we are all really looking forward to getting going in the Championship,” the 25-year-old continued. “It’s going to be really tough, we know that, but we have to be confident. We have a really good group and a really good spirit, so hopefully we have a good season.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments