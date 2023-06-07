TWTD Questionnaire 2022/23 Results Now Online

Wednesday, 7th Jun 2023 15:27 TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2022/23 are now available. This year 3,133 fans answered at least one question, more than 1,000 up on last summer, presumably due to it having been a season to celebrate rather than mourn, a significant cross-section of the club’s support. To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 15 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts. Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

Photo: Matchday Images



