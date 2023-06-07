Morsy Omitted From Final Egypt Squad

Wednesday, 7th Jun 2023 16:31 Town skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the final Egypt squad ahead of their June internationals having been included in a list of overseas players released last month. Manager Rui Vitória has left out Morsy, CF Montreal’s Ahmed Hamdi and the injured Ahmed Hegazi from Al-Ittihad from that list of seven foreign-based players announced early last week. The Pharaohs face Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco on Wednesday 14th June requiring a point to qualify for the finals which are being hosted by the Ivory Coast in January and February next year. Four days later, the Egyptians take on South Sudan in Cairo in the first ever friendly between the countries. Morsy, 31, made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps - including a game from the bench at the 2018 World Cup finals - with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018. The Town captain has previously been named on several similar provisional lists of overseas-based players ahead of internationals since joining the Blues but so far without making the final squad. Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mohamed Sobhy (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Bank Al Ahly), Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly SC), Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek SC), Hesham Salah (Ittihad of Alexandria), Ali Gabr, Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Ramadan (Ceramica Cleopatra FC), Mahmoud Marei (Future FC), Marwan Ateya, Hamdi Fathi (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Helal (Bank Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen, Ghannam Mohamed, Mohamed Reda Bobo (Future FC), Mahmoud Hamada (Pharco FC), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids FC), Hussein El-Shahat, Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ahly SC), Omar Marmoush (VFL Wolfsburg), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Trabzonspor), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra FC), Mostafa Mohamed (FC Nantes).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 16:33 - Jun 7

I think Morsy has to perform in the Championship to force his way into the national team. He was great in League One, but that's not enough. 0

SamWhiteUK added 17:06 - Jun 7

Yeah, because the majority of the players in that list are playing for HUGE clubs... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments