Supporters Club Call On Branches and Fan Groups to Add Details to Website

The official ITFC Supporters Club are asking branches and fan groups around the country and world to add their details to their website if they haven’t already. The Supporters Club is updating all branch contacts for the 2023/24 season and are calling on all current official branches to give their permission to put their details on the website if they haven’t already. In addition to already officially recognised branches, there are groups across the country and world who meet up to watch Town games and they’re also asked to make themselves known to the Supporters Club. Details can be added under the Branches heading in the menu on the official Supporters Club website, which can be found here. Interim chair Mandy Garner said: “Our UK fanbase continues to grow and we are also having more enquiries from across the globe. “We want to connect with Ipswich supporters from all around the world. What an incredible season of football it has been and we're looking forward to the Championship 2023/24 season.”

