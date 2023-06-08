New Book Celebrates Town's Game-Changing Season



Town’s promotion-winning 2022/23 season is celebrated in a new book, The Game Changers by Karl Fuller. The book tells the story of the season in which the Blues returned to the Championship, as well as match details and statistics, as well as the transformation of the club since the new ownership to Kieran McKenna's managerial masterclass and the players that made it all possible. The Game Changers, which includes a foreword by Guardian journalist Nick Ames and a quote from club ambassadors Matt Holland and Simon Milton, is now available from Amazon for £11.99 here. Later this month it can be bought from Karl, who writes a column for the EADT and Ipswich Star, for £10 in person in the Clacton area or £10.99 by post. The first 50 books bought directly from Karl will include a limited edition The Game Changers bookmark. Details on how to purchase from Karl can be found here.

Photo: Karl Fuller



foreverchurchmans added 15:23 - Jun 8

But there's already a Town booked called 'Game Changers' (about Thijssen & Muhren) !!

0

