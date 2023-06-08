EFL Introduces Multiball But Bans Towels

Thursday, 8th Jun 2023 15:34 The EFL has announced new regulations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with a multiball system among the initiatives being introduced. Alongside changes to the Owners and Directors’ Test and amendments to financial rules, the multiball system will be reintroduced, however, with towels no longer allowed. A statement reads: “The EFL will introduce a multiball system in all its competitions for the 2023/24 season. “Match balls will be placed on cones in designated areas at pitch side to help increase the time of the ball being in play. “Meanwhile, clubs will no longer be permitted to use towels or other articles, including items obtained from spectators, to dry footballs during matches.” January signing Harry Clarke’s long throws became a feature of the Blues’ play in the second half of the season and the change could well benefit the former Arsenal man. The new regulations can be found in full here, the EFL having held its AGM over the last couple of days. Town CEO Mark Ashton represented the Blues and was asked to talk about the Ipswich Town Foundation model and its role in the club’s recent growth. 🎙CEO Mark Ashton was representing the Football Club over the past couple of days at the @EFL conference.



Mark was asked to present @ITFCFoundation's model to all 72 Clubs, which has played an important part in the recent growth of #itfc. pic.twitter.com/39qHTnPvOU — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) June 8, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Wallingford_Boy added 16:34 - Jun 8

How does Clarke no longer being able to dry the ball for a long throw benefit him? 0

Umros added 16:40 - Jun 8

Aside from this maybe being inconvenient to HC, personally I welcome it, Just a sly way of trying to gain advantage, play the conditions, should have been banned long ago. 0

