EFL Introduces Multiball But Bans Towels
Thursday, 8th Jun 2023 15:34
The EFL has announced new regulations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with a multiball system among the initiatives being introduced.
Alongside changes to the Owners and Directors’ Test and amendments to financial rules, the multiball system will be reintroduced, however, with towels no longer allowed.
A statement reads: “The EFL will introduce a multiball system in all its competitions for the 2023/24 season.
“Match balls will be placed on cones in designated areas at pitch side to help increase the time of the ball being in play.
“Meanwhile, clubs will no longer be permitted to use towels or other articles, including items obtained from spectators, to dry footballs during matches.”
January signing Harry Clarke’s long throws became a feature of the Blues’ play in the second half of the season and the change could well benefit the former Arsenal man.
The new regulations can be found in full here, the EFL having held its AGM over the last couple of days.
Town CEO Mark Ashton represented the Blues and was asked to talk about the Ipswich Town Foundation model and its role in the club’s recent growth.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]