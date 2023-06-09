Town Coaches Graduate From UEFA Pro Licence Course

Friday, 9th Jun 2023 10:38

Blues coaches Lee Grant and David Wright were at yesterday’s UEFA Pro Licence graduation ceremony in Manchester.

Grant, 40, joined his former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna at Portman Road in May 2022 taking a first-team coach role having hung up his goalkeeping gloves.

Former Blues full-back and academy coach Wright, 43, rejoined the club in December last year as an U23s coach working with John McGreal having previously been on Liam Manning’s staff at MK Dons.

The UEFA Pro Licence is the highest professional game coaching course offered by England Football Learning.

Its website outlines the aims of the course to prospective students: “[It] is designed to develop highly skilled and aspiring leaders, managers and coaches capable of creating sustained success in football.

“Building on the technical knowledge you’ve developed on your learning journey, the focus is on developing winning team-leadership and management strategies that will challenge your knowledge and understanding of coaching.”

The UEFA Pro Licence class of 2023 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FUqggVSFzn — England Football Learning (@EnglandLearning) June 8, 2023





Photos: Matchday Images