Town Exercise Options to Keep Trio

Friday, 9th Jun 2023 12:46

Town have taken the options to keep youngsters Edwin Agbaje, Jesse Nwabueze and Zak Bradshaw at Portman Road for another season.

The one-year contracts the trio signed last summer included options for a further season which we understand have been exercised.

Republic of Ireland U18 international right-back Agbaje made his first two senior appearances for the Blues during 2022/23, a start in the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Cambridge and a sub appearance in the FA Cup tie at Bracknell.

The 19-year-old, who was named Town’s Academy Player of the Year, joined Yeovil on loan in January and made eight starts and two sub appearances for the Glovers before picking up an ankle injury which prematurely curtailed his campaign and required surgery.

Forward Nwabueze (below), 19, and a regular in the U21s during 2022/23, also ended his season having gone under the surgeon's knife.

Centre-back Bradshaw (below), also 19, spent time on loan at Bromley early in the season before having a stint at Braintree towards the end.

