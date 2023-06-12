US Owners at Portman Road

Monday, 12th Jun 2023 11:11 Two members of the US arm of the Blues’ ownership were at the club on Friday for meetings with CEO Mark Ashton and his management team. Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the Blues' ultimate majority shareholder, and Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of PSPRS, met with Ashton, chief operating officer Luke Werhun and other staff at Portman Road. The long-planned meeting is understood to have been arranged as Steed (pctured above) and Schwartz were in the country last week and was part of the regular ongoing discussions between the US and UK wings of the club as the Blues look ahead to the 2023/24 campaign. The Town players are back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 26th June.

Photos: TWTD



MickJ65 added 11:56 - Jun 12

Welcome back and thankyou in advance for the enormous backing for next season (please) 😁 0

CityBlue added 12:06 - Jun 12

this will have been a budget meeting - no doubt. Discuss transfer targets, how they fit in and how we balance the spend. 0

