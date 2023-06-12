US Owners at Portman Road
Monday, 12th Jun 2023 11:11
Two members of the US arm of the Blues’ ownership were at the club on Friday for meetings with CEO Mark Ashton and his management team.
Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the Blues' ultimate majority shareholder, and Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of PSPRS, met with Ashton, chief operating officer Luke Werhun and other staff at Portman Road.
The long-planned meeting is understood to have been arranged as Steed (pctured above) and Schwartz were in the country last week and was part of the regular ongoing discussions between the US and UK wings of the club as the Blues look ahead to the 2023/24 campaign.
The Town players are back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 26th June.
Photos: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]