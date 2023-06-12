Fry: Town Among Clubs After Taylor

Monday, 12th Jun 2023 11:39

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says he expects midfielder Jack Taylor to move to the Championship this summer with clubs including Town interested in the 24-year-old.

In March, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed his club had turned down almost £2 million for Taylor in January from a League One club who had made four offers with Town having known to have been chasing the former Barnet man.

Fry says he anticipates Taylor, who has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their June internationals, moving to the second tier following Peterborough’s League One play-off disappointment.

“I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“It’s been very quiet overall though. Clubs don’t want to pay players’ wages in the summer if they can help it.”

We understand Taylor remains on the Blues’ radar as they look to strengthen ahead of 2023/24, despite the expectation that Massimo Luongo, who joined Town on a short-term deal in January, will sign the new terms he was offered last month.





Photo: Matchday Images

hoppy added 11:44 - Jun 12

They absolutely love talking about us at Peterborough, don't they? 3

MickMillsTash added 11:45 - Jun 12

24, 6ft 1, 17 goals in 125 for Peterborough

Seems decent although the Fry- McAnthony jibber-jabber is off putting. would they consider Jackson as part of the deal ? 2

Europablue added 11:56 - Jun 12

I have to say, I would be terrible at building a team, because I wouldn't even be thinking to bring in a player to replace Morsy or Luongo, because you aren't paying 2 million for a squad player at this level. Obviously, KM knows better than all of us, especially me. 1

MickJ65 added 12:00 - Jun 12

Depends on who are we moving out from our current Midfield collective - we don’t need him if we stay as we are but I can see some movement ahead 0

CityBlue added 12:04 - Jun 12

do you take Taylor and forget about Massimo? Or does Taylor give us the longevity once Massimo's two year extension ends? 0

Suffolkboy added 12:22 - Jun 12

Rumour mill starting and being fed by absolute maters at manipulation and financial profiteering .

Mind you, over the years they do seem to have turned up some valuable talent to sell on and perpetuate success .

Nothing to be concerned about here. : ITFC top team ( US owners down) will have strategy and plans well thought through .

COYB 0