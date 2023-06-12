Fry: Town Among Clubs After Taylor
Monday, 12th Jun 2023 11:39
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says he expects midfielder Jack Taylor to move to the Championship this summer with clubs including Town interested in the 24-year-old.
In March, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed his club had turned down almost £2 million for Taylor in January from a League One club who had made four offers with Town having known to have been chasing the former Barnet man.
Fry says he anticipates Taylor, who has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their June internationals, moving to the second tier following Peterborough’s League One play-off disappointment.
“I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.
“It’s been very quiet overall though. Clubs don’t want to pay players’ wages in the summer if they can help it.”
We understand Taylor remains on the Blues’ radar as they look to strengthen ahead of 2023/24, despite the expectation that Massimo Luongo, who joined Town on a short-term deal in January, will sign the new terms he was offered last month.
