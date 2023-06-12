Morsy Looking Forward to Return

Monday, 12th Jun 2023 12:25 Blues skipper Sam Morsy is looking forward to getting back to Playford Road for the start of pre-season training. The Town squad are due to return to start their preparations for 2023/24 on Monday 26th June with their first friendly at Felixstowe & Walton the following Saturday. “It’s been nice to have the chance to relax, get away on holiday and unwind a little bit after a long season,” Egypt international Morsy told the club site.



“The break does go very fast, though, and it’s not long until we’re back in for pre-season and working very hard. “There are still a couple of weeks to enjoy with your friends and family but you do start to look forward to coming back in and working hard.



“The advantage with our manager and the staff is that you know there is going to be some very, very high quality coaching as well as some very hard work. “Every player has bought into that and wants to improve and get better. The off-season and pre-season is an opportunity to do that – it's not just about running miles and miles but also seeking out opportunities to improve that you maybe wouldn’t be able to do during a busy season.” While away from the club, the players have been given their own bespoke fitness plans for the summer, while some will have employed private fitness coaches to work with them during the break. “Everyone will have been given different programmes to do, depending on what they need. It gives you a timeline really to get the most in your legs because you’re going to need it for pre-season,” the 31-year-old added. “The way the game is now, though, lots of players will be seeing people privately, too. It’s about fitting your needs and doing what’s required. Yes, you can complete your plan but having someone to push you through it and motivate you can be really important. “It’s about getting ready and the whole squad are all over the country doing their work. Everyone speaks regularly and it’s a really tight-knit group. “The promotion forms that bond and when we are all back together we’ll really enjoy our work again.”

Photo: Matchday Images



SouperJim added 12:50 - Jun 12

How lucky are we to have Morsy as our Captain, what a warrior he is, can't be many better than him for looking after the ball in this division. 3

