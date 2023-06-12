Chaplin Signs New Deal

Monday, 12th Jun 2023 15:12 Town top scorer Conor Chaplin has signed a new deal, tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2026. The 26-year-old forward, who netted 29 times in all competitions last season, joined the club from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, signing a three-year contract when ran until next summer. Chaplin, whose 26 goals in League One saw him share the Golden Boot with Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, carried off most of the Town player of the Year awards at the end of 2022/23, while his strike at Derby in April was selected as the Goal of the Season. “It feels amazing,” the former Portsmouth and Coventry man told the club site having put pen to paper. “There is nowhere else I would rather be because this club is so ambitious in the way it thinks and the way it is run. It’s an exciting place to be. I am delighted and grateful. “It was an easy decision to make because I am very lucky to have had a really good connection with my teammates and the staff, as well as the fans. I never thought of anything else so I’m delighted it’s sorted. “This is probably the most comfortable I have been at a football club and it feels like it’s home. I was fortunate to get a lovely house straight away, which probably helps you settle down, and I love where I live. I love Suffolk in general because it suits me as a person.” Chaplin, who is a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation and an ambassador to the Rainbow Tractors, the club's LBGTQ+ supporters group, says he’s looking forward to getting back to Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 26th June. “The break’s been good but it’s a case of getting back into the work gradually. It’s not long now until we’re back in for pre-season,” he added. “I want to carry on and be better than the 2022/23 season – that's always been my mantra in terms of season after season. “I always want to beat the last one, which isn’t always possible and isn’t something I’ve always been able to do during my career, of course, but it has to be the aim. “As well as we did last season – which we reflected on after the season finished – it's time to park that and focus the upcoming campaign and the future. “Memories are good but they don’t last forever. We need to focus and we need to be ready to go in the Championship.”

Photo: TWTD



1



StringerBell added 15:16 - Jun 12

Splendid news indeed and very well deserved. Such a top man. 5

RobsonWark added 15:19 - Jun 12

Excellent news!! Conor is the best finisher we have had at the club for a very long while. 3

Macedonian_Gerrard added 15:21 - Jun 12

love it. he was mustard last season and has championship experience with Barnsley so he should be able to adapt and step back up without too many growing pains. plus it helps that he seems to be a damn good bloke off the pitch with his work @ the foundation. COYB!!!! 4

itsonlyme added 15:28 - Jun 12

Absolutely brilliant news! Hopefully more good news to follow soon with contracts offered and new signings on the way! Oh to be a blues supporter!😍 2

BotesdaleBlue added 15:29 - Jun 12

This has made my day. Just the news I was longing to hear. 1

1

