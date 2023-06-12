Chaplin Signs New Deal
Monday, 12th Jun 2023 15:12
Town top scorer Conor Chaplin has signed a new deal, tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2026.
The 26-year-old forward, who netted 29 times in all competitions last season, joined the club from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, signing a three-year contract when ran until next summer.
Chaplin, whose 26 goals in League One saw him share the Golden Boot with Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, carried off most of the Town player of the Year awards at the end of 2022/23, while his strike at Derby in April was selected as the Goal of the Season.
“It feels amazing,” the former Portsmouth and Coventry man told the club site having put pen to paper.
“There is nowhere else I would rather be because this club is so ambitious in the way it thinks and the way it is run. It’s an exciting place to be. I am delighted and grateful.
“It was an easy decision to make because I am very lucky to have had a really good connection with my teammates and the staff, as well as the fans. I never thought of anything else so I’m delighted it’s sorted.
“This is probably the most comfortable I have been at a football club and it feels like it’s home. I was fortunate to get a lovely house straight away, which probably helps you settle down, and I love where I live. I love Suffolk in general because it suits me as a person.”
Chaplin, who is a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation and an ambassador to the Rainbow Tractors, the club's LBGTQ+ supporters group, says he’s looking forward to getting back to Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 26th June.
“The break’s been good but it’s a case of getting back into the work gradually. It’s not long now until we’re back in for pre-season,” he added.
“I want to carry on and be better than the 2022/23 season – that's always been my mantra in terms of season after season.
“I always want to beat the last one, which isn’t always possible and isn’t something I’ve always been able to do during my career, of course, but it has to be the aim.
“As well as we did last season – which we reflected on after the season finished – it's time to park that and focus the upcoming campaign and the future.
“Memories are good but they don’t last forever. We need to focus and we need to be ready to go in the Championship.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]