Foundation Launches LGBTQ+ Football Sessions

Monday, 12th Jun 2023 15:38 The Ipswich Town Foundation is launching a new weekly LGBTQ+ football session at Portman Road. Town and the Foundation are working with the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters group Rainbow Tractors to stage the Tuesday evening programme, which will provide a safe and inclusive environment for those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies, of all abilities to take part in regular structured sessions with a qualified coach. The sessions, which initially will be free, begin on Tuesday 27th August from 6pm until 7pm. Booking is advised but not mandatory. For further information, email community engagement officer Leanne Smith: . Participation in organised sport within the LGBTQ+ community is low, members often feeling unwelcome, in football particularly, while, according to Town charity partner Suffolk Mind, a higher percentage of those in the LGBTQ+ community struggle with their mental health.

Photo: Matchday Images



Help added 16:25 - Jun 12

1 of 5 stories today, things are picking up. I was lost for a month or so there, now like buses the news is flooding in. More good news to follow please, kit, transfers in, pitch. 0

