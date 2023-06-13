Luongo Signs New One-Year Deal

Tuesday, 13th Jun 2023 13:04 Midfielder Massimo Luongo has signed a new one-year deal with the Blues. The Australian international, who spent the first half of last season at Middlesbrough without featuring, rejoined Town in January signing a short-term contract to the end of the season following a trial and made a huge impression as the Blues confirmed their promotion to the Championship. The 30-year-old, who previously had a spell on loan at Portman Road in 2012, is yet to finish on the losing side since his return. “The day we secured promotion was unbelievable but I have enjoyed my whole time here,” Luongo told iFollow Ipswich. “It took a little while for me to get going and get a run of games, but I still felt like I was pushing the lads that were playing and that I could contribute. “I always thought I could make an impact and I’m very pleased with how it has all gone so far. “I’m delighted to stay and I think it’ll be special playing for the club in the Championship. The division looks strong but it’s a big season for us and it’s a season to be excited about.” Since his return, Luongo has made 13 starts and three sub appearances, scoring twice, adding to his eight starts, three games from the bench and one goal in his first stint. Elsewhere, reports that the Blues are among the clubs keen on Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene are understood to be wide of the mark. Former Town centre-half James Wilson, 34, has left League One champions Plymouth after two years with the Pilgrims having failed to agree terms. The Welshman joined Argyle on a free transfer from the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



1



Marcus added 13:06 - Jun 13

Yay! 1

Sefton_Blue added 13:07 - Jun 13

Great news. Massimo was a big contributor to our strong end of season finish. Great to get this done 1

JewellintheTown added 13:07 - Jun 13

Bonzer! 1

Dissboyitfc added 13:08 - Jun 13

Great news, why only a year? 0

blues1 added 13:12 - Jun 13

Great news. A bit surprised it's only 1,year, or not at least 1,year with option for a,2nd. Maybe that would suggest we still going in for Taylor, who would get a longer term prospect. Just a thought. 0

BlueArrow added 13:15 - Jun 13

Get in . Do you know he’s everywhere 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻💙💙 1

Wonky added 13:26 - Jun 13

One year makes sense considering that we will need to strengthen again for the premier league a year from now. 2

Help added 13:28 - Jun 13

Happy with that. Let the good news and good times roll 1

Suffolkboy added 13:34 - Jun 13

Great news; but we’d all have been disappointed if ML hadn’t been onboard for next year !

COYB 1

Bazza8564 added 14:05 - Jun 13

Mass is 30 or 31, a on year deal feaes appropriate for a guys who played a lot of football in his half season but probably won't be first choice next season with Camara coming back and power to add...

But it's great that he's staying 0

Gforce added 14:10 - Jun 13

Hirsty will be next,on a three year deal !! 1

runningout added 14:27 - Jun 13

I didn’t reckon it was going to go so well when Massimo came from Boro. Great that he’s signed before he goes back to Oz I guess 0

1

