Luongo Signs New One-Year Deal
Tuesday, 13th Jun 2023 13:04
Midfielder Massimo Luongo has signed a new one-year deal with the Blues.
The Australian international, who spent the first half of last season at Middlesbrough without featuring, rejoined Town in January signing a short-term contract to the end of the season following a trial and made a huge impression as the Blues confirmed their promotion to the Championship.
The 30-year-old, who previously had a spell on loan at Portman Road in 2012, is yet to finish on the losing side since his return.
“The day we secured promotion was unbelievable but I have enjoyed my whole time here,” Luongo told iFollow Ipswich.
“It took a little while for me to get going and get a run of games, but I still felt like I was pushing the lads that were playing and that I could contribute.
“I always thought I could make an impact and I’m very pleased with how it has all gone so far.
“I’m delighted to stay and I think it’ll be special playing for the club in the Championship. The division looks strong but it’s a big season for us and it’s a season to be excited about.”
Since his return, Luongo has made 13 starts and three sub appearances, scoring twice, adding to his eight starts, three games from the bench and one goal in his first stint.
Elsewhere, reports that the Blues are among the clubs keen on Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene are understood to be wide of the mark.
Former Town centre-half James Wilson, 34, has left League One champions Plymouth after two years with the Pilgrims having failed to agree terms. The Welshman joined Argyle on a free transfer from the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]