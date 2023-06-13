McKenna: Chaplin and Luongo Important Members of the Squad

Tuesday, 13th Jun 2023 17:31 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo, who have signed new deals with the club this week, are important members of his squad. Yesterday, Town’s 29-goal 2022/23 top scorer Chaplin put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2026, while Luongo, who was out of contract, has signed on until the end of the campaign ahead. “It’s good news for all concerned really, because Conor has been a really important player for us since the day I walked in the door,” McKenna told the club site regarding Chaplin’s new deal. “From a cultural point of view, it was very clear to see he would be someone who fully understood the ideas we wanted to implement. He bought into them from the first day. “He’s a fantastic member of the group, is popular and a great support to his teammates. “He has qualities we really want to try and make the best of and he’s worked really hard to keep improving. He loves football, wants to learn every day and is a really important part of the group. “We’re delighted he has signed a new deal and I know he is now looking forward to the next challenge of helping the club in the next division. “Now he will want to go and show the qualities he showed last year in a higher division.” On Australian international Luongo, he added: “It’s a well-earned extension at the club for Massimo. “He had played such a massive role for us in the second half of last season, not just when he was in the team but during the initial period where he was building up his fitness. “He showed his qualities as a player and as a person and added experience and composure to the whole group. He brought that to the training ground and to the pitch whenever he came.



“He is such an intelligent footballer who was able to adapt quickly to our style as a team and the role we wanted him to play. He grasped things so well and put his own slant on them as well, so we’re delighted to have him with us next season. “He has Championship and international experience as well, so he’s a high quality and versatile player who we think will be an important member of the squad next season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluedocker added 17:53 - Jun 13

Maybe quash the rumours about yourself

In the Interview too...🤷🏼‍♂️ -1

joyousblue added 18:04 - Jun 13

Why should he bluedockee , hes not the one spreading rumours that are so intrue its kinda funny , best thing he can do is not even mention it -1

hoppy added 18:04 - Jun 13

Bluedocker, doesn't this bit do that, if you need it to?...



"...so we’re delighted to have him with us next season"



Alternatively, as he's under contract and possibly doesn't seem to feel the need to quash rumours that have no basis to them? 2

terryf added 18:24 - Jun 13

Blue docker...what rumours???

There arn't any....it's all paper talk from the media filling in column space and speculating.

McKenna has only just started his journey and will be with us for sometime. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments