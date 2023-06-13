McKenna: Chaplin and Luongo Important Members of the Squad
Tuesday, 13th Jun 2023 17:31
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo, who have signed new deals with the club this week, are important members of his squad.
Yesterday, Town’s 29-goal 2022/23 top scorer Chaplin put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2026, while Luongo, who was out of contract, has signed on until the end of the campaign ahead.
“It’s good news for all concerned really, because Conor has been a really important player for us since the day I walked in the door,” McKenna told the club site regarding Chaplin’s new deal.
“From a cultural point of view, it was very clear to see he would be someone who fully understood the ideas we wanted to implement. He bought into them from the first day.
“He’s a fantastic member of the group, is popular and a great support to his teammates.
“He has qualities we really want to try and make the best of and he’s worked really hard to keep improving. He loves football, wants to learn every day and is a really important part of the group.
“We’re delighted he has signed a new deal and I know he is now looking forward to the next challenge of helping the club in the next division.
“Now he will want to go and show the qualities he showed last year in a higher division.”
On Australian international Luongo, he added: “It’s a well-earned extension at the club for Massimo.
“He had played such a massive role for us in the second half of last season, not just when he was in the team but during the initial period where he was building up his fitness.
“He showed his qualities as a player and as a person and added experience and composure to the whole group. He brought that to the training ground and to the pitch whenever he came.
“He has Championship and international experience as well, so he’s a high quality and versatile player who we think will be an important member of the squad next season.”
