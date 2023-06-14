Baggott Set to Add to Caps

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 09:35 Town centre-half Elkan Baggott is expected to win his 15th full international cap when Indonesia take on Palestine in a friendly in Surabaya this afternoon. The match is a precursor to Indonesia’s friendly against Argentina next Monday when Baggott could lock horns with Lionel Messi. However, the 20-year-old isn’t expecting an easy match today with Palestine ranked higher than the Indonesians. “Even our first game is hard for us because they [Palestine] are inside the top 100 [93rd to Indonesia’s 149th], so if we’re able to get a win from that it would be brilliant for our FIFA rankings,” he recently told the club site. “But then the opportunity to play Argentina in the second game is a bit of a dream. “I’m just going to try and enjoy it because a chance to do that doesn’t come round very often at all. “The atmosphere is going to be amazing and I think the tickets sold out in five minutes or something like that. It’s a 90,000-seater stadium so it’s going to be an amazing experience.” Baggott, who has scored two international goals, spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Cheltenham but made only one senior appearance while at Whaddon Road, injury having hampered his spell with the Robins. The Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised defender had spent the first half of the campaign in League Two with Gillingham, making 27 starts and two appearances from the bench, while scoring his first three senior goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



