Everton's Simms on Town's List

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 13:06 Everton striker Ellis Simms is on the Blues’ list of potential summer recruits. The Sun is reporting that Town have made a £3.5 million offer for the 22-year-old frontman but, while we understand Simms is among those on the Blues’ list as they look to add to their striking options over the summer, that overstates the position and the quoted fee is well in excess of the figure the former Sunderland loanee is likely to fetch. Simms, who is also believed to be interesting other clubs, joined the Toffeemen at 16 having spent time with Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City as a schoolboy. The 6ft 3in tall frontman joined Blackpool on loan in January 2021, then a year later moved to Hearts in Scotland for the second half of the following season. The Oldham-born striker signed for Sunderland on loan last season and made 14 starts and three sub appearances, scoring seven times, before being recalled at the turn of the year. For his parent club, Simms has made three starts and nine sub appearances - all in the Premier League - scoring once, in March’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. A new number nine - or perhaps two - is likely to be well up manager Kieran McKenna’s summer wishlist with loanee George Hirst having returned to his parent club Leicester at the end of the season. Town are also again linked with a loan move for Crystal Palace wideman Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was previously interesting the Blues ahead of the January window, however, we understand no move is imminent. Palace are believed to want to keep hold of the 20-year-old, who spent last season with Charlton, for pre-season before allowing him to go out elsewhere. Southwark-born Rak-Sakyi began his youth career with Chelsea before moving on to the Eagles. Rak-Sakyi, who is contracted to Palace until 2025, has made 44 starts and five substitute appearances for the Addicks, scoring 15 times, including the South Londoners’ first in the 4-4 draw with Town in October.

Photo: Action Images



Dilithium85 added 13:17 - Jun 14

Here we go! My fix of rumours 4

Help added 13:28 - Jun 14

And so the rumour mill starts to turn.

3

BlueArrow added 13:29 - Jun 14

Best Rumours was Fleetwood Mac 1

ArnieM added 13:32 - Jun 14

So, does this mean we’ve moved on from Hirst? 1

Karlosfandangal added 13:35 - Jun 14

Agree BlueArrow.



Lots of rumours and then Town will sign a player not even mentioned 1

