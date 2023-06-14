Town to Face Austrian Side Admira Wacker in Pre-Season
Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 13:19
Town will play Admira Wacker in a friendly at the end of their pre-season training camp in Austria.
The Blues will spend a week in Austria before playing two games on the Saturday in a similar manner to the double header with UK-based matches at Cambridge United and Stevenage the following weekend.
One Town XI will play Slovakian side Spartak Trnava at a venue still to be confirmed in the morning before another Blues side takes on Admira, who last season finished 10th in 2. Liga, the Austrian second tier, at their motion_invest Arena in Sudstadt with a 3pm kick-off.
The second game is the one which is likely to be the focus from a fans’ perspective.
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
