Carabao Cup Draw Date Set

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 15:12 The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday 22nd June at 2.30pm. The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports and will follow the release of the EFL fixtures, which will be announced at 9am the same day. The Carabao Cup first round draw will be unseeded and split on a north-south basis with matches scheduled to take place in the week commencing 7th August. All 72 EFL clubs will be in the first-round draw with the 12 Premier League sides not in Europe joining in round two and then the other eight top flight teams in round three. Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United. Having been promoted to the Championship, the Blues won't be involved in this season's Papa Johns Trophy.

Photo: Action Images



1



CavendishBlue added 15:18 - Jun 14

Thank heavens for no Deep Pan Pizza Cup.... 0

MickMillsTash added 15:25 - Jun 14

Sutton, Northampton, Newport or Leyton Orient Away please.

1

Help added 15:27 - Jun 14

Wrexham or club with ex town links 0

Europablue added 15:38 - Jun 14

Norwich away would be good for a laugh 0

hoppy added 16:31 - Jun 14

"Wrexham or club with ex town links"



That worked out well last season, didn't it? Our opponents in Round 1 last year had one or two Town links if my memory serves me correctly. 0

1

