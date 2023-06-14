Carabao Cup Draw Date Set
Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 15:12
The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday 22nd June at 2.30pm.
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports and will follow the release of the EFL fixtures, which will be announced at 9am the same day.
The Carabao Cup first round draw will be unseeded and split on a north-south basis with matches scheduled to take place in the week commencing 7th August.
All 72 EFL clubs will be in the first-round draw with the 12 Premier League sides not in Europe joining in round two and then the other eight top flight teams in round three.
Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United.
Having been promoted to the Championship, the Blues won't be involved in this season's Papa Johns Trophy.
