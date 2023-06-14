Baggott Wins Cap as Indonesia Draw

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 15:46

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 15th full international cap as Indonesia drew 0-0 with Palestine in a friendly in Surabaya this afternoon.

The 20-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes of the first of Indonesia’s two June friendlies.

On Monday they take on Argentina and Lionel Messi in front of a sell-out 90,000 crowd in Jakarta.

Baggott, who has scored two international goals, spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Cheltenham but made only one senior appearance while at Whaddon Road, injury having hampered his spell with the Robins.

The Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised defender had spent the first half of the campaign in League Two with Gillingham, making 27 starts and two appearances from the bench, while scoring his first three senior domestic goals.





Photo: Matchday Images