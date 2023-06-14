Leigh Left Out of Jamaica Squad

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 17:10

Town full-back Greg Leigh has been left out of the final Jamaica squad for their pre-CONCACAF Gold Cup friendlies.

Leigh was named in the provisional 50-man panel ahead of the tournament, which is being hosted by the US and Canada from June 24th until July 16th.

Prior to that, the Reggae Boyz play friendlies against Qatar tomorrow and Jordan on Friday at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria.

Left-back Leigh, 28, has previously won eight full international caps.





Photo: Matchday Images