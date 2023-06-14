New Rules On Overseas Signings

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 20:02 The Home Office has signed off new rules which will allow clubs to sign between two and four overseas players, the facility to sign foreign players having previously been limited by Brexit. The new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas means clubs can sign players from overseas without the previously required work permit points, and is effective from today, the start of the summer transfer window. A statement on the FA website reads: “While the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players coming to the English game from overseas, The FA has designed a new football solution alongside stakeholders which works for everyone and provides additional access to exceptional international talent which falls outside the current GBE criteria. “The additional access will allow clubs playing in the English league the ability to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements. “A maximum of four players will be available to Premier League and Championship teams, and two for League One and League Two teams. “The Premier League and EFL have also committed to work with The FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters. “This solution supports both England player development and clubs’ access to overseas talent. The outcomes of both the changes to the GBE system and improvements to the development pathway will be kept under review, which could mean increasing the number of places allowed per club should both be working successfully.” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders. “We worked closely with the clubs and the leagues, and have designed a progressive solution which will give clubs additional access to international talent and incentivise playing opportunities for English talent.” Meanwhile, we understand there is no truth in reports that Town are eyeing a move for Southend defender Ollie Kensdale.

Photo: Matchday Images



