Felixstowe & Walton Friendly Tickets On General Sale Friday

Wednesday, 14th Jun 2023 21:19

Tickets to the Blues’ first friendly of pre-season against Felixstowe & Walton United at the AGL Arena on Saturday 1st July (KO 1pm, turnstiles open 11.30am) will go on general sale on Friday at 5pm.

The Seasiders initially put tickets on sale to their own season ticket holders, members, players and sponsors on Monday with those remaining going on general sale on Friday at 5pm split between their clubhouse and online via their Eventbrite system. A link for the latter will be posted in due course.

The match will be in the same format as last year’s first friendly at Needham Market in which the Blues fielded different teams in each half of a 30-minute game - winning 7-0 - followed by a penalty shoot-out.

The game will be all-ticket with the AGL Arena’s capacity 2,100. Prices are £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.

A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.





Photo: Stefan Peck