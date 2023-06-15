Robins Chasing Town Target Taylor

Thursday, 15th Jun 2023 13:04 Bristol City are reportedly among the other Championship clubs eyeing long-time Town target Jack Taylor, who is expected to leave Peterborough this summer. The Blues have been keen on the 24-year-old since last summer and made a number of bids in January, offering close to £2 million for the Irish U21 international. As recently reported, Taylor remains on Town’s radar this summer but with Posh director of football Barry Fry having said several second tier clubs are interested. And, according to Football Insider, Bristol City are one of the other sides keen on Taylor, who has a year left on his contract at London Road. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams, 29, has joined Gillingham having left Swindon at the end of the season. Ex-Town loan keeper Will Norris has signed a three-year deal at Portsmouth having left Burnley. The 29-year-old faced the Blues while on loan at Peterborough last season.

Europablue added 13:39 - Jun 15

Sometimes I get so sick of hearing a player's name that I hope another team comes in for him and ends the speculation! 0

ArnieM added 13:44 - Jun 15

They can have him 1

ArnieM added 13:44 - Jun 15

Karlosfandangal added 14:14 - Jun 15

Agree, not sure where he would fit in unless we are getting rid of a few midfielders



Remember 9 times out of 10 players linked to Town never come here, it’s always one not linked and comes out of the blue 0

