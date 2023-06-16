Felixstowe & Walton Friendly Tickets On General Sale at 5pm

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 09:32 The remaining 600 tickets for the Blues’ first friendly of pre-season against Felixstowe & Walton United at the AGL Arena on Saturday 1st July (KO 1pm, turnstiles open 11.30am) will go on general sale this afternoon at 5pm. The Seasiders initially put tickets on sale to their own season ticket holders, members, players and sponsors on Monday with the final 600 going on sale today at 5pm split between their clubhouse and online via their Eventbrite system. That link will go live at 5pm with online tickets subject to a small processing fee and will be e-tickets for scanning at the turnstile. The match will be in the same format as last year’s first friendly at Needham Market in which the Blues fielded different teams in each half of a 30-minute game - winning 7-0 - followed by a penalty shoot-out. The game will be all-ticket with the AGL Arena’s capacity 2,100. Prices are £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-16s. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Felixstowe & Walton



