McKenna Signs New Deal

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 09:50 Town boss Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal, which runs to the summer of 2027. The Northern Irishman has been a huge success since taking charge at Portman Road in December 2021, leading the Blues to promotion from League One - and 101 goals and a club record 98 points - in 2022/23. Overall, since taking over at Town, McKenna's record reads, played 79, won 44, drawn 23 and lost 12. Inevitably, that form has led to speculation that other clubs, among them Celtic, Leicester and Leeds, might consider him for their vacancies this summer, although those links appear to have been nothing more than rumour. Speaking to TWTD in March, CEO Mark Ashton said an extension to McKenna’s contract, which previously ran until the summer of 2025, would “take care of itself at the right time” and now has evidently proved to be that moment. Fans will be delighted with the news with McKenna having brought the first success to the club since the George Burley era more than 20 years ago. “I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay," told the official website. “I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going. “We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong Board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the club forward. “That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.” CEO Ashton added: “We are delighted that Kieran has signed a new deal. “Whilst Kieran’s new contract rewards him for the progression the team has made under his leadership over the last 18 months - culminating in promotion back to the Championship in April this year - it also paves the way for the future development which can be built on continued stability. “It is an indicator of the further progression the club wishes to make, with continued investment in infrastructure and key personnel.”

Photo: ITFC



StudentBlue added 09:51 - Jun 16

Signing off the summer!! Absolutely delighted - he’s taking us to the Prem and beyond!! 9

itfchorry added 09:54 - Jun 16

Back of the Net 💙 3

midastouch added 09:54 - Jun 16

That's the best summer signing we could possibly ask for! :-) 6

MidlandsBlue92 added 09:55 - Jun 16

This one was so important, there is nothing bad about this guy. Keep the good news coming! 3

keighleyblue added 09:55 - Jun 16

BOOM 3

DallianAttkinson added 09:56 - Jun 16

Best singing of the summer and it’s our first!!! 3

ArnieM added 09:57 - Jun 16

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 0

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 09:58 - Jun 16

What wonderful early summer news!!

It just gets better and better 😊 0

WeWereZombies added 09:59 - Jun 16

Phew ! Five year deal avoided, well done Ashton. 0

jas1972 added 09:59 - Jun 16

Just excellent. 0

tractorboy12341234 added 10:00 - Jun 16

Praise the lord! Unlucky Celtic unlucky Leicester - the tractor boys are chugging along to the prem 🙌 1

MickMillsTash added 10:00 - Jun 16

supporters of other clubs keep asking me is he any good

Hes on everyones radar

Great news

1

troyparrotsleftear added 10:01 - Jun 16

Time will tell but I think a good move 0

Bazza8564 added 10:03 - Jun 16

Great news and totally what I expected after Leicester were sniffing around. 2027 gives us a good commitment and let's face it, he will only be 41 then!

Great stuff and wonderful start to the day 0

Tractorboy1985 added 10:03 - Jun 16

WE’VE GOT SUPER KIERAN MCKENNA…….. Trust the process.. The Town are on thee UP!!! Roll on August! 0

bluerico added 10:03 - Jun 16

Brilliant news, KMcK committed to the club. I believe he sees the ongoing project and wants to be involved going forward, and not have his head turned by rumours of other jobs. No reason he and the club cannot eventually go to the Premier League together. 2

Lightningboy added 10:05 - Jun 16

Fantastic news - maybe all the muppets with their daft rumours will shut the F up once & for all now.



💙 0

Europablue added 10:05 - Jun 16

He obviously deserves an improved contract with a bigger buy out clause. He a sensible chap. He knows that he's not getting offered any job that is worth leaving Ipswich for right now. If he keeps on being successful with us hopefully we will grow together. He has stability with us. He's a great manager, but he won't be as successful at clubs that are in a total mess. 0

Europablue added 10:08 - Jun 16

Great news of a two year extension! 0

ronnyd added 10:10 - Jun 16

Fantastic news, that'll hopefully settle a few nerves on here. 0

