McKenna Signs New Deal
Friday, 16th Jun 2023 09:50
Town boss Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal, which runs to the summer of 2027.
The Northern Irishman has been a huge success since taking charge at Portman Road in December 2021, leading the Blues to promotion from League One - and 101 goals and a club record 98 points - in 2022/23.
Overall, since taking over at Town, McKenna's record reads, played 79, won 44, drawn 23 and lost 12.
Inevitably, that form has led to speculation that other clubs, among them Celtic, Leicester and Leeds, might consider him for their vacancies this summer, although those links appear to have been nothing more than rumour.
Speaking to TWTD in March, CEO Mark Ashton said an extension to McKenna’s contract, which previously ran until the summer of 2025, would “take care of itself at the right time” and now has evidently proved to be that moment.
Fans will be delighted with the news with McKenna having brought the first success to the club since the George Burley era more than 20 years ago.
“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay," told the official website.
“I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.
“We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong Board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the club forward.
“That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”
CEO Ashton added: “We are delighted that Kieran has signed a new deal.
“Whilst Kieran’s new contract rewards him for the progression the team has made under his leadership over the last 18 months - culminating in promotion back to the Championship in April this year - it also paves the way for the future development which can be built on continued stability.
“It is an indicator of the further progression the club wishes to make, with continued investment in infrastructure and key personnel.”
Photo: ITFC
