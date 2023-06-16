Broadhead Could Win Cap

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 10:04 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead could win his third full international cap this evening when Wales take on Armenia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff (S4C and Viaplay 2, KO 7.45pm). The 25-year-old, who has been handed squad number 23 ahead of the match, and the rest of the Wales squad have been in the Algarve at a training camp preparing for the games against the Armenians at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening and Turkey away in Samsun on Monday. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Broadhead, who won his first two senior caps and scored his first international goal in March, told the club site last week. “It’s going to be a busy summer for me but I can’t wait to kick a ball again. I’ve had my break now, two weeks off or so, but I’m really excited to get playing again. “It’s going to keep me really sharp I think. Hopefully I can get some minutes and make an impact because playing for Wales is something I’m really proud of.” Reflecting on the matches, he added: “We have two big games and everyone in Wales expects us to be playing in major tournaments now, because that’s the standard we have set. “I think the home game is sold out already and it will definitely be a really good atmosphere to play in, which is exciting. “I’ve never played in Turkey, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to as well.” Wideman Wes Burns missed out on the squad due to an ongoing groin injury, but former Town striker Kieffer Moore, currently with AFC Bournemouth, ex-Blues academy youngster Morgan Fox and Ipswich-born Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell are in the squad.

Photo: Reuters



