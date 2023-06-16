Foundation Fixture Raises £32,000

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 12:25 Town’s Foundation Fixture, the 6-0 hammering of Charlton in April, raised £32,388.79 for the Ipswich Town Foundation. The aim of the Foundation Fixture was to raise awareness of and funds for the club’s community work. The cash will go into those initiatives, helping people across Suffolk and surrounding areas in line with the Foundation's vision of producing an empowered, inspired, and inclusive community. A Crowdfunder campaign offering the chance to win the players’ shirts worn during the game raised £17,867.85 of the overall total. “We’re delighted with the total amount raised from Foundation Fixture,” director of Foundation Dan Palfrey said. “A huge thank you to everyone who donated on the day through our various initiatives, from the club, the Greyhound Pub, supporters donating on the day, Steven Eagell Toyota and supporters that donated through the matchworn shirt Crowdfunder. “All funds raised will be reinvested back into the community and will go a long way to helping the Foundation change lives across Suffolk and the surrounding areas.” Head of business and operations Sarah Dooley added: “A huge thank-you to everyone who supported our Crowdfunder campaigns in the lead up to and post-Foundation Fixture on 15th April. “Meeting some of the winners of the signed match-worn shirts and listening to their passion for the club and the work we deliver as a Foundation has been truly humbling and further encourages us to continue making such a positive impact.” In addition to the funds which were raised, Steven Eagell Toyota donated a new Toyota Proace van, allowing the Foundation to take inflatables, equipment and staff to events across the region.

Photo: Matchday Images



