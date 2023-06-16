Town XI to Face Skuse's Bury in Pre-Season

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 14:06 A Town XI will face former Blue Cole Skuseâ€™s Bury Town in a pre-season friendly at the newly renamed OCS Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday 8th July (KO 2pm). The teams will play for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy for the third time. The trophy was named after Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October last year, for his outstanding contribution to the two clubs, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, a steward and working in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus. So far, each club has won the trophy once on penalties with Townâ€™s U21s coming out on top 5-3 from the spot following a 1-1 draw last summer. The match will be former Town midfielder Skuseâ€™s first as a manager, the 37-year-old having taken charge of the West Suffolk club earlier in the summer after hanging up his boots having left Colchester United. Town are again likely to field an U21s squad with the first team travelling to their training camp in Austria that weekend. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



