Ashton: McKenna's Long-Term Deal Gives Us the Stability and the Platform to Move Forward

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 21:02 Town CEO Mark Ashton says tying manager Kieran McKenna down to a new long-term deal gives the Blues the stability and the platform to move forward. McKenna, 37, put pen to paper on a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 earlier today. “Delighted to get it across the line,” Ashton said in an interview with the club's social media. “It’s something that we’ve been working on now probably for the last three or four weeks. “It shows a further commitment from Kieran to the football club and gives us that sense of stability to move forward into the Championship. “From a board perspective, we talked about this whilst the season was ongoing but we felt we’d let the season finish and whatever way in which the season had finished, it was something that we wanted to do. Kieran had got two years left on his his current contract. “But to give us that stability and that platform to move forward, we thought it was important that he was rewarded, firstly for the work that he’d done, but important also that we had a longer runway to put the plans in place and continue the journey. “The conversations really started with Kieran and myself directly after the season, a couple of days after the season had finished, and I’m delighted to get it across the line today.” 🎥 CEO Mark Ashton spoke to us after news of Manager Kieran McKenna's new contract.#itfc pic.twitter.com/DzKiuPeXS8 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) June 16, 2023 Ashton says all thoughts are now on the campaign ahead in the Championship with the players set to return to Playford Road on Monday 26th July and new recruits set to join in the weeks to come. “We’ve celebrated last season, that was great, we’ll never forget it, but we have to move quickly on to next season because it will hit us like a thunderbolt, we have to be ready, we have to be prepared,” he continued. “We’ve tidied up, we’ve released some players, we’ve tied down players on new contracts, we’ve now probably tied down the most important person on a new long-term contract and over the next two, three, four weeks you’ll start to see players come into the football club in a very coordinated and organised manner. I think we’re in a strong shape, but we have to be focus now on moving forward.”

Juggsy added 21:08 - Jun 16

Players back 26th July Phil? 1

Guthrum added 21:19 - Jun 16

Juggsy - we're Ipswich, we don't need no pre-season! 1

muhrensleftfoot added 21:42 - Jun 16

I still find it hard to believe the contrast between this and how Marcus Evans ran the club. Everything now is so professional. Delighted that Kieran has committed to the club and with him at the helm I can really see us challenging for the playoffs next season. Ashton is a genius getting him on board. A million miles away from the days of Clegg and …. Can’t even remember the name of the other one. 2

RobsonWark added 21:53 - Jun 16

Well done Mark and the owners for sanctioning this. Kieran has shown his qualities as a young manager and he will only get better - like Eddie Howe. I could not see Kieran going anywhere anyway, despite all the rumours in the papers about him being linked to other jobs. He knows he has the full backing of the CEO and investors to do the job as evidenced in the changes he requested at the training ground and all the investment in Portman Road and new players. He will be given time to build a great team. If he had gone to say Celtic or a Premiership club he may have been out of a job by Christmas if he had not got the results they wanted. Premier League clubs want to spend money and want instant success - didn't work for Chelsea last season though. It takes time to build a team. Players need to play with each other week in week out. As long as there is evidence of progress everyone should be happy. We LOVE you Kieran! 0

RobsonWark added 22:01 - Jun 16

Munrensleftfoot do you mean Ian Milne? The man who knew nothing about football. He who told fed up supporters to come to Portman Road because where else can you get 2 hours of entertainment for only £25? There was no entertainment watching Mick McCarthy's teams on the pitch which is why home crowds dwindled to 13,000. 1

